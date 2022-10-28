Marion Public Library Uptown location to close ahead of new library’s soft opening

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Uptown Marion Public Library location will close permanently on Nov. 6 ahead of the soft opening for the new public library.

Library staff said the Uptown branch, located at 1064 7th Avenue, will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The soft opening date for the new Marion Public Library, located at 1101 6th Avenue, is set for Nov. 10.

Hold pickups are available at the new location’s drive thru window.

