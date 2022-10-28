Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Marion Public Library Uptown location to close ahead of new library’s soft opening

Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Uptown Marion Public Library location will close permanently on Nov. 6 ahead of the soft opening for the new public library.

Library staff said the Uptown branch, located at 1064 7th Avenue, will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The soft opening date for the new Marion Public Library, located at 1101 6th Avenue, is set for Nov. 10.

Hold pickups are available at the new location’s drive thru window.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak.
Crews cleanup chlorine leak at Cedar Rapids water plant
Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi's Husband is in the hospital after break-in at their San...
Nancy Pelosi's husband beaten with a hammer in home break-in
The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to...
Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in schools