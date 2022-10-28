Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi River is an Iowa treasure bordering the eastern side of the state from Lansing to Keokuk.

How we care for our stretch of the Mississippi is critical not just for us, but also for our neighbors downstream.

From Itaska State Park in Minnesota to the Mississippi River Delta in Louisiana, the Mississippi River spans 2,340 miles and over 300 of those miles are right here in Eastern Iowa.

“It is Iowa’s playground, you know, I mean, it is one of the largest intact ecosystems in Iowa, you know, that’s why we’ve got so much usership.” Scott Gritters, a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR stated.

Land use is one of the biggest impacts Iowa has on the Great River.

“Probably in the 70s and 60s we had a lot of smaller farms lot of different, you know we had oats, we had a lot of rotational crops, now we’re typically just corn and beans, you know, that’s a land use change. Expansions of cities, right, huge parking lots, big, you know, impervious surfaces where water can run off.” Gritters explained.

These changes are causing problems such as flooding which kills trees.

“We’ve got thousands of acres of dead trees and I don’t know what that’s going to be looking like in the future, we’ve places where, where you know we don’t know if it’s going to grow back up in grass if it’s going to reforest itself,” Gritters said.

Sedimentation in ponds along the river are noxious for fish.

“As the bottom comes up cause it’s accreting sediment, the space between the top of the water and the bottom keeps getting shallower, and it gets to a point, especially for fish, where it gets too shallow.” Gritters described.

Decisions we make in Iowa are having impacts as far south as the Gulf of Mexico.

“Fertilizer pollution in the state of Iowa and all across the 31-state watershed of the Mississippi River is contributing to a much larger dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico than what would be there without human intervention.” Jared McGovern, the Curator of Conservation Programming at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, stated.

Even though the Mississippi has its fair share of problems, the work that’s been done is paying off.

“You know there have been so many changes over time since 1973, so many practices, so many decisions made that have helped to improve the health of the Mississippi River. Is it perfect, no, not at all. But, is it constantly getting better, yes.” McGovern highlighted.

So Iowa’s lovely river will continue flowing tranquility south for generations to come.

“It’s spiritual, there’s something about water that just, water in general that you sit next to it silently, you look out over it, you take a, a deep breath and a feeling of calm just comes over you.” McGovern illustrated.

