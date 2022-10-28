Show You Care
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis was cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct by Iowa City law enforcement officials following an altercation between several individuals.

Ulis was reportedly identified as throwing several punches and engaged in fighting in a public place.

The University made the decision to suspend Ulis for the team’s opening exhibition game, citing the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.

Ulis averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 35 games last season.

