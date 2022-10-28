Show You Care
Iowa man turns front door into monster for Halloween

A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national attention for the creation.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) - A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he’s getting national attention for the creation.

It took Greg Dietzenback 10 days and about $200 to make what he calls the “Monst-Door.”

First he made a mini prototype. Then he made a door. He made the arms out of broomsticks, the mouth out of styrofoam, and the eyes are looped videos on an old TV.

“In the end, it pretty much looked like I killed a Muppet,” Dietzenbach said.

Every Halloween Greg, the creative director at a creative design agency, does something unique for Halloween, like when he made a Zoom Meeting costume for his kids at the height of the pandemic.

As for the “Monst-Door,” he refers to it as a Pixar movie come to life, but it’s not far off from the man behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz, once you see it from the other side.

On Halloween, he’ll be the man behind the door, flapping the arms and using his foot to move a line attached to his shoe that moves the mouth. And he provides the monstrous vocals himself.

The one thing the “Monst-Door” can’t do is open.

To get inside, Greg usually crawls through a window.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

