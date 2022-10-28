Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in schools

The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to stock Narcan in every school.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to stock Narcan in every school.

The board passed the plan on Tuesday, it includes stocking two doses in every school.

The medication is designed to reverse an opioid drug overdose.

The school board says stocking the drug is a precaution to keep students, teachers and visitors safe. Any employee administering the drug will go through training.

The district says this move was made possible through the signing of an Iowa law in June.

It allows Iowa schools to keep the drug on hand and create a fund to cover the cost.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak.
Crews cleanup chlorine leak at Cedar Rapids water plant
Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi's Husband is in the hospital after break-in at their San...
Nancy Pelosi's husband beaten with a hammer in home break-in
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
Marion Public Library Uptown location to close ahead of new library’s soft opening