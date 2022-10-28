Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in schools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to stock Narcan in every school.

The board passed the plan on Tuesday, it includes stocking two doses in every school.

The medication is designed to reverse an opioid drug overdose.

The school board says stocking the drug is a precaution to keep students, teachers and visitors safe. Any employee administering the drug will go through training.

The district says this move was made possible through the signing of an Iowa law in June.

It allows Iowa schools to keep the drug on hand and create a fund to cover the cost.

