Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

“He’s never wavered on his quest to be the best wrestler on the planet.” Spencer Lee leads the Hawkeyes into 2023

By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Spencer Lee’s goal is simple, and an ACL surgery isn’t gonna change it.

“You can say ‘great,’ ‘incredible,’ ‘tremendous,’ you can say all those adjectives over and over again,” said Tom Brands. “The bottom line about him is he’s never wavered on his quest to be the best wrestler on the planet.”

Lee has a shot to be Iowa’s first 4 time national champion.

“The next one’s always the most important one,” Lee said. “But for me it’s about wrestling as hard as I can and scoring as many points as I can and if i do that then titles will come.”

Outside of Lee, the Hawkeyes don’t return a national champion, but they do roster six All-Americans, including national runner up Jacob Warner.

“I don’t really look at it as there’s a target on my back or me putting targets on other people’s backs,” Warner said. “There’s only one goal in my eyes and that’s that’s to be at the top of the podium.”

Tom Brands says his veteran wrestlers won’t get restless even after coming close to a national title year after year. He says they’re always striving the best the best.

“If you’re not the best then you’re not the best. When you’re on that mission that carrot dangled in front of you it can be a catalyst,” Brands said. “It can keep you going and it’s addictive.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Kyle Astleford
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce

Latest News

Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery
Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery
Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son
University of Iowa Wrestling
Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season