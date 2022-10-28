Show You Care
Hearing to revisit Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill planned for Friday

A hearing is set for Friday over Iowa's fetal heartbeat law.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A hearing is set for Friday over Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law.

It bans abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy when a heartbeat is first detected.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law in 2018, but a Polk County judge ordered an injunction against the law.

Reynolds said a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling allows her to request to have the injunction lifted.

The director of Iowa Right to Life said the organization has been waiting for this since June.

Reynolds asked the court to lift the injunction after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

“We want to make sure that we communicate the message of the pregnancy resource centers that are out there and willing to help,” Kristi Judkins, with Iowa Right to Life, said.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood are arguing against the removal of the injunction, saying the legislature should now have to pass a new version of the law.

Iowa Democrats addressed abortion rights on Thursday ahead of the hearing.

“If we allow this to happen, we allow the protections of women and the decisions that they need to make between them and their doctors,” Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear said. “If we allow the protection to be lifted, then we should expect that other protections are going to be lifted.”

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines.

