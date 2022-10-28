Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan.

A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than 84,000 sexual abuse survivors.

Each council across the United States will help the national Boy Scouts of America pay back that $2.4 billion. The Hawkeye Area Council’s portion is $446,000. In order to pay that back, the group is selling one of its camps at the Howard H. Cherry Scout Reservation in Central City along the Wapsipinicon River.

Camp Waubeek is the portion being sold to cover the debt obligation due to sex crimes from the past. It’s a 97-acre piece of land just south of Camp Wakonda, the main camp.

CEO Sarah Dawson said their payment was the lowest in the state of Iowa and one of the lowest nationally. The Hawkeye Council said it couldn’t go into detail about the formula used to determine each council’s payment, but it did factor in the size of the council, assets, and if a case stemmed from the council. There was at least one sex abuse case involving a scoutmaster out of eastern Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register. Dawson said it was going to be difficult to sell a piece of land that had so many memories, but it will allow them to start making more improvements to camp Wakonda.

“Making the payment on the settlement just allows us to close this chapter of the national bankruptcy and move forward to invest our time and resources into Camp Wakonda,” said Dawson.

This sale would not affect camp Wakonda. Dawson said selling camps or donating camps to the trust fund was a common way the councils across the US were paying back their obligation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
“He’s never wavered on his quest to be the best wrestler on the planet.” Spencer Lee leads the...
“He’s never wavered on his quest to be the best wrestler on the planet.” Spencer Lee leads the Hawkeyes into 2023
As part of our election coverage, KCRG-TV9 is sitting down with candidates one on one.
One-on-one with Mike Franken, candidate for Senate
Dubuque students protest
Univ. of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker event