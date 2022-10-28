Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan.

A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than 84,000 sexual abuse survivors.

Each council across the United States will help the national Boy Scouts of America pay back that $2.4 billion. The Hawkeye Area Council’s portion is $446,000. In order to pay that back, the group is selling one of its camps at the Howard H. Cherry Scout Reservation in Central City along the Wapsipinicon River.

Camp Waubeek is the portion being sold to cover the debt obligation due to sex crimes from the past. It’s a 97-acre piece of land just south of Camp Wakonda, the main camp.

CEO Sarah Dawson said their payment was the lowest in the state of Iowa and one of the lowest nationally. The Hawkeye Council said it couldn’t go into detail about the formula used to determine each council’s payment, but it did factor in the size of the council, assets, and if a case stemmed from the council. There was at least one sex abuse case involving a scoutmaster out of eastern Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register. Dawson said it was going to be difficult to sell a piece of land that had so many memories, but it will allow them to start making more improvements to camp Wakonda.

“Making the payment on the settlement just allows us to close this chapter of the national bankruptcy and move forward to invest our time and resources into Camp Wakonda,” said Dawson.

This sale would not affect camp Wakonda. Dawson said selling camps or donating camps to the trust fund was a common way the councils across the US were paying back their obligation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.