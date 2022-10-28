Ghoulishly Good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues as we move forward into Halloweekend. High pressure keeps us quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures always stay seasonably warm. Look for lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Trick-or-treat weather for Halloween will be warmer than last year with temperatures in the 50s and 60s during trick-or-treat times on Monday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

