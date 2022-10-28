Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
The City also states that because of the increased activity, Iowa City Police have had to...
City of Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to fatal shooting
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes