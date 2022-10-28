Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fentanyl is being laced into more drugs across the state and just a small amount can prove deadly. The Area Substance Abuse Council has noticed more people seeking treatment who are unaware they’ve ingested the drug.

Earlier this year the state warned about fentanyl being disguised as prescription pills. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation analyzed more than 17,000 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs last year. That number quadrupled to more the 70,000 during the first six months of 2022.

Leaders at ASAC in Cedar Rapids say there is a need for more education, mental healthcare and harm reduction.

Jeff Johnston of Cedar Rapids lost his oldest son Seth to an overdose in 2016.

”October 4, 2016, was like any other day for me getting my kids ready to play in a golf tournament, my wife was home getting ready to watch our son Ian play golf. And I got the call that every parent dreads. And that was the call they found our oldest son Seth at the age of 23 dead from a heroine overdose, laced with fentanyl,” said Johnston.

He and his wife turned to alcohol after losing their son, and were drinking heavily. It’s something Johnston was able to quit the following year.

”For me it was easy but for my wife it wasn’t, and then she lost her fight with alcoholism June 29, 2021 at the age of 46. We were married 21 years,” he said.

The losses prompted Johnston to create the initiative Living Undeterred. He and his two other sons traveled the country last summer to have conversations with people and to try and find solutions to substance abuse.

”I kind of had two choices, I could be better, or I could get bitter,” said Johnston.

Meanwhile CDC data shows overdose deaths have been on the rise in the state since around 2019 with a slight drop off this spring. CDC data is underreported, and there is a 4 month lag.

Leaders at ASAC in Cedar Rapids say they have seen more people seeking treatment and they’re often surprised at what’s in their system.

”So they’re coming in for services for other substances and fentanyl is also in their drug screen,” Cassandra Collins explained, Deputy Director at ASAC.

She says most people who die of an overdose have two or more substances in their system, and in most cases fentanyl is one of them.

”Fentanyl is extremely deadly. Fentanyl, even a small amount can be lethal, can be deadly for people who ingest it, especially when it’s mixed into substances that they’re not aware of,” said Collins.

When it comes to preventing deaths, Johnston says awareness on it’s own does not work.

”My life’s mission is to find out the why behind adolescents are making the decisions that they’re making so I can try to prevent what happened to Seth,” he explained.

Both Johnston and ASAC talked about harm reduction as a possible technique to help. That’s where things like clean syringes and fentanyl test strips can be supplied to a drug user to try and reduce harm as they seek recovery.

Fentanyl test strips are illegal in Iowa.

If you or someone you know is in need of help for substance abuse, there is help.

-Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) treatment locator: Map - SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator

-SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

-Your Life Iowa: https://yourlifeiowa.org/

-Linn County Resource List: https://www.linncountyiowa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9144/Substance-Misuse-PDF

-Johnson County Resource List: https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-05/Mental%20Health%20and%20Substance%20Abuse%202021.pdf

