Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs

Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.(Courtesy of Living Undeterred.)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fentanyl is being laced into more drugs across the state and just a small amount can prove deadly. The Area Substance Abuse Council has noticed more people seeking treatment who are unaware they’ve ingested the drug.

Earlier this year the state warned about fentanyl being disguised as prescription pills. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation analyzed more than 17,000 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs last year. That number quadrupled to more the 70,000 during the first six months of 2022.

Leaders at ASAC in Cedar Rapids say there is a need for more education, mental healthcare and harm reduction.

Jeff Johnston of Cedar Rapids lost his oldest son Seth to an overdose in 2016.

”October 4, 2016, was like any other day for me getting my kids ready to play in a golf tournament, my wife was home getting ready to watch our son Ian play golf. And I got the call that every parent dreads. And that was the call they found our oldest son Seth at the age of 23 dead from a heroine overdose, laced with fentanyl,” said Johnston.

He and his wife turned to alcohol after losing their son, and were drinking heavily. It’s something Johnston was able to quit the following year.

”For me it was easy but for my wife it wasn’t, and then she lost her fight with alcoholism June 29, 2021 at the age of 46. We were married 21 years,” he said.

The losses prompted Johnston to create the initiative Living Undeterred. He and his two other sons traveled the country last summer to have conversations with people and to try and find solutions to substance abuse.

”I kind of had two choices, I could be better, or I could get bitter,” said Johnston.

Meanwhile CDC data shows overdose deaths have been on the rise in the state since around 2019 with a slight drop off this spring. CDC data is underreported, and there is a 4 month lag.

Leaders at ASAC in Cedar Rapids say they have seen more people seeking treatment and they’re often surprised at what’s in their system.

”So they’re coming in for services for other substances and fentanyl is also in their drug screen,” Cassandra Collins explained, Deputy Director at ASAC.

She says most people who die of an overdose have two or more substances in their system, and in most cases fentanyl is one of them.

”Fentanyl is extremely deadly. Fentanyl, even a small amount can be lethal, can be deadly for people who ingest it, especially when it’s mixed into substances that they’re not aware of,” said Collins.

When it comes to preventing deaths, Johnston says awareness on it’s own does not work.

”My life’s mission is to find out the why behind adolescents are making the decisions that they’re making so I can try to prevent what happened to Seth,” he explained.

Both Johnston and ASAC talked about harm reduction as a possible technique to help. That’s where things like clean syringes and fentanyl test strips can be supplied to a drug user to try and reduce harm as they seek recovery.

Fentanyl test strips are illegal in Iowa.

If you or someone you know is in need of help for substance abuse, there is help.

-Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) treatment locator: Map - SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator

-SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

-Your Life Iowa: https://yourlifeiowa.org/

-Linn County Resource List: https://www.linncountyiowa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9144/Substance-Misuse-PDF

-Johnson County Resource List: https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-05/Mental%20Health%20and%20Substance%20Abuse%202021.pdf

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
The City also states that because of the increased activity, Iowa City Police have had to...
City of Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to fatal shooting
For more information, you can visit the Cedar County Emergency Management website at...
Cedar County extends burn ban
The J Avenue Water Treatment Plant in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant