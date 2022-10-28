Show You Care
City of Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to fatal shooting

The City also states that because of the increased activity, Iowa City Police have had to increase patrols in the area, forcing officers to work overtime.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a fatal shooting occurred outside the H-Bar in the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. the City of Iowa City a nuisance abatement petition in the hopes of protecting the community from more serious criminal activity occurring in the area.

The request would ask the Court to require the H-Bar to be closed between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am daily.

The City has stated that between 2016 and 2021, Iowa City police responded to a total of 23 calls for service at that location. From January 1st through October 26th, there were 173 calls for service made.

Those calls include:

  • The fatal shooting of Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, on Oct. 23rd.
  • A shooting on Aug. 7 that left a young woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
  • A fight on June 19 where a firearm was recovered from an individual barred from carrying guns.
  • A large fight on April 10.

The City also states that because of the increased activity, Iowa City Police have had to increase patrols in the area, forcing officers to work overtime.

