Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant

The J Avenue Water Treatment Plant in Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:15 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of J Ave NE for a reported hazardous material (HAZMAT) event at the water treatment plant.

Crews arrived on scene and followed HAZMAT protocols. A team of trained CRFD responders entered the water treatment area for a possible chlorine leak in a treatment area.

Responders identified the source of the leak and confirmed it was chlorine. They were able to stop it with tools on-hand.

Officials say that the leak was minor and at no time was the water supply to residents exposed to contaminants. The leak was controlled within the structure and plant operations resumed safely soon afterwards.

No injuries were reported.

