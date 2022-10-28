Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar County extends burn ban

For more information, you can visit the Cedar County Emergency Management website at...
For more information, you can visit the Cedar County Emergency Management website at https://ema.cedar-county.org/, or find them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CedarCountyEMA.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with Cedar County Fire Chiefs, officials determined that the amount of rain received this past week was not enough to warrant lifting the burn ban currently in place.

According to the National Weather Service, the next rainfall chances for the Cedar County area appear to be late next week. Officials will review the ban after those rainfall totals are captured.

For more information, you can visit the Cedar County Emergency Management website at https://ema.cedar-county.org/, or find them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CedarCountyEMA.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
The J Avenue Water Treatment Plant in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast