Cedar County extends burn ban

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with Cedar County Fire Chiefs, officials determined that the amount of rain received this past week was not enough to warrant lifting the burn ban currently in place.

According to the National Weather Service, the next rainfall chances for the Cedar County area appear to be late next week. Officials will review the ban after those rainfall totals are captured.

For more information, you can visit the Cedar County Emergency Management website at https://ema.cedar-county.org/, or find them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CedarCountyEMA.

