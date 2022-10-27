Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion

Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas (right), 19, of Marion, on Wednesday in connection to burglaries and vandalism that happened Uptown Marion in July.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July.

In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of Marion, on Wednesday in connection to the crimes.

Police said three people allegedly stole cans of spray paint from a business and used them to paint graffiti on several cars, buildings and street signs on July 21. Police also said at least one firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

In a press release, police said some of the graffiti included swastika symbols, the words “I am a Nazi,” and “KKK.” The total damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

Home security camera footage from one of the victims caught the three car burglaries and an act of vandalism.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects after finding images of them wearing the same clothing at another location on the night of the crimes.

Police said they interviewed all three of the suspects, and they admitted to being involved or present during the incidents.

Jacobsen III and Wilcox-Thomas face charges of criminal mischief, third degree burglary-non-vehicle, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, trafficking stolen weapons, third degree burglary-vehicle, conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said they’re pursuing the same charges against the third suspect, but they have not identified the person.

Police said their investigation determined no evidence was uncovered to support hate crime allegations or the filing of additional charges.

“While hate speech and racist graffiti are vile and despicable, they do not constitute a crime unless other factors are present and can be proven,” police said in a press release. “In this case, the victims were comprised of a diverse group of people and all three subjects denied knowing or targeting any of the victims for any reason, including their race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, political affiliation, religion, or disability.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Kyle Astleford
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay
A company trying to build a carbon pipeline across Iowa has filed a petition with state...
Navigator seeks permit for carbon pipeline in Iowa
As part of our election coverage, KCRG-TV9 is sitting down with candidates one on one.
One-on-one with Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken