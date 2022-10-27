Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July.

In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of Marion, on Wednesday in connection to the crimes.

Police said three people allegedly stole cans of spray paint from a business and used them to paint graffiti on several cars, buildings and street signs on July 21. Police also said at least one firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

In a press release, police said some of the graffiti included swastika symbols, the words “I am a Nazi,” and “KKK.” The total damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

Home security camera footage from one of the victims caught the three car burglaries and an act of vandalism.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects after finding images of them wearing the same clothing at another location on the night of the crimes.

Police said they interviewed all three of the suspects, and they admitted to being involved or present during the incidents.

Jacobsen III and Wilcox-Thomas face charges of criminal mischief, third degree burglary-non-vehicle, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, trafficking stolen weapons, third degree burglary-vehicle, conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said they’re pursuing the same charges against the third suspect, but they have not identified the person.

Police said their investigation determined no evidence was uncovered to support hate crime allegations or the filing of additional charges.

“While hate speech and racist graffiti are vile and despicable, they do not constitute a crime unless other factors are present and can be proven,” police said in a press release. “In this case, the victims were comprised of a diverse group of people and all three subjects denied knowing or targeting any of the victims for any reason, including their race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, political affiliation, religion, or disability.”

