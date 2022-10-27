Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night.
At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
Springville rallied down 2-0 and won a decisive fifth set against New London at neutral site West Liberty. The Orioles, let by coach-daughter duo Claude and Nia Howard, advance to state for their fourth straight year.
