Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery

By Chelsie Brown and Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-time national Champion Spencer Lee is out to make history.

After winning the 2021 national title at 125 pounds on two torn ACL’s. After surgery cut his 2022 season short, he’s motivated to become Iowa’s first four-time national champion.

“You have no idea, I haven’t even achieved an iota of what I wanted to so we’re still working on it,” Lee said. “I’ve always been (hungry) I’ve never actually set a goal that I’ve achieved in my life.”

