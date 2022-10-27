One-on-one with Rep. Ashley Hinson, candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 8th, Iowans will be headed to the polls to vote in the midterm elections.

Before that happens, TV9 sat down with candidates to hear their visions.

One of the candidates on the ballot is 1st Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson. Representative Hinson is running against Democratic Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis in the newly re-drawn 2nd Congressional District. That district includes Cedar Rapids, Marion, Dubuque, and Waterloo.

Hinson started her career as a TV journalist more than a decade. In 2016 she ran for House District 67, where she represented Hiawatha, Cedar Rapids, Robins, and Marion.

“I felt very passionate about making sure that I was being impactful and sharing stories of Iowans,” said Hinson. “I wanted to stop talking about it and start doing something about it. I saw at the state level our legislators worked together after the flood of 2008 to move meaningful legislation to solve those problems.”

Hinson said those stories were what drove her to focus on inflation and the economy in her run against State Senator Liz Mathis.

“We need to do everything we can to unleash energy independence and those to go hand-in-hand,” she said. “That was the number one thing I’ve been hearing about from Iowans. The other thing Iowans care about is taxes. They want the government to keep less of their money. I know it’s Iowans’ money; it’s not the government’s. My priority has been to stand up for taxpayers.”

One of the big issues on people’s minds this election is the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. That was a court ruling that guaranteed access to abortion. It’s now a state-by-state decision. A dozen states have severely restricted or banned abortion.

“I’m pro-life, and I think, like many Iowans, I’ve supported commonsense exceptions for rape: incest, if the life of a mother is at risk. I believe life has value and dignity, and that’s what I focused on in Washington. Pro-life policy to me means me standing up for life in general.”

The Republican Party has also made calls for an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings.

“Hearing that question, it’s really about accountability for the Bident Administration,” said Hinson. That’s our job as members of Congress. I think it’s very clear that we have a fighter in Senator Chuck Grassley. Grassley has been asking those serious questions about ties with Hunter Biden, and I hope he continues the investigation.”

You can watch the full interview here:

