Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region.

The inpatient rehabilitation unit at Mercy Medical Center was renovated just two years ago. The goal is to get patients healthy and out of the hospital as soon as possible. That’s something the new space is helping them do.

Pat Stephan had her hip replaced on October 14th. While that procedure doesn’t typically call for much of a hospital stay, vision problems and some other issues have kept her at Mercy Medical Center a little longer.

”You know nobody is happy to be in the hospital but you know I’ve got to get stronger so I can be on my own again,” said Stephan.

She’s staying in the inpatient rehab unit. The goal for staff there is to get patients like Stephan, home soon.

”We have a very high percent of our patients, we far exceed the national standard for patients returning home or returning to community,” said Tawnya Salsbery, Senior Director of Post Acute & Senior Services.

Equipment in the unit helps people rehabbing from physical or cognitive injuries get stronger doing daily tasks, like getting in a car. And little things make a big difference. For example, sinks are a different color than countertops to help people see where to wash their hands. Same goes for the walk-in showers where tiles are different than what’s on the bathroom floor.

”Things from the different coloring schemes to how the bathrooms and rooms are set up,” explained Salsbery.

But Stephan says it’s the staff who have helped her get stronger each day. And the personal touches have mattered, like getting the room that had been dedicated to her husband R.J. who past away at Mercy four years ago.

”It just happened to be empty, I got in it. I felt so good the day I came in. And it was our, it would have been our 64th wedding anniversary so I was a happy person getting that room on that day,” Stephan said.

It’s about making patients comfortable, all why striving to get them home as soon as possible.

”I think every person who enters a hospital desires to return home,” Salsbery said.

Stephan was able to go home on Wednesday.

Mercy Medical Center’s inpatient rehab unit ranked 7th on the top ten list. The results were based on a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.