Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

According to court documents, an investigation into someone recording women in a locker room at...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old has been sentenced to 97 months in prison following a plea deal.

According to court documents, an investigation into someone recording women in a locker room at the University of Iowa Field House led police to Tyler Dean Kadolph, an employee at the Field House.

Following a search warrant on Kadolph’s phone, investigators located a fake Instagram account of Kadolph pretending to be a minor female requesting to exchange nude photographs. Investigators also located child pornography on his phone.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

