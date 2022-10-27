Show You Care
Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired.

An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.

Hood plead guilty for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison.

Bolden was previously sentenced in August 2022 to 100 months in federal prison.

