Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired.

An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.

Hood plead guilty for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison.

Bolden was previously sentenced in August 2022 to 100 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.