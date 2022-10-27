GRAPHIC: Fla. officer hit by car while directing traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida police officer hit by a car while on duty is asking drivers to be more cautious. Though he’s recovering, he says his entire body still hurts a week after the incident.

Port St. Lucie Police Officer Richard Mazzio needs help getting around, as he recovers from being hit by a car Oct. 18 while on duty. Doctors are still trying to evaluate his injuries and can’t say when or if he’ll be able to return to work.

“I’m just happy to be alive, to be honest,” he said.

Mazzio was directing traffic after a car accident in a residential neighborhood when he was hit. He doesn’t remember the incident, and his bodycam doesn’t show much: one moment, he’s upright; the next, he’s not.

“I hit the bumper, and the bumper cut my knee. And I went on top of the car, on top of the windshield and flew into the swale,” he said.

Another officer’s bodycam shows that officer recognizing that Mazzio had been hit and running toward him. Mazzio can be heard screaming in pain as someone is yelling to call 911.

“Honestly, it brought a tear to my eye. You watch it and just wish people could be a little bit more cautious,” Mazzio said.

The officer wants to send a message to drivers: pay attention, especially in areas where people are working.

“Don’t rubberneck. Don’t be on your phone. Don’t be distracted,” he said.

Mazzio says in his more than 20 years on the job, he’s saved a few lives. He wonders if maybe that’s why he’s still around.

“Maybe this is the angels or people coming back, you know. It’s not my time. It’s just not my time,” he said.

The name of the driver who hit Mazzio has not been released, and no charges have been filed. Police say they are investigating the incident.

