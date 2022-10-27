Show You Care
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5.

In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.

“We love serving this great community,” staff wrote in the post. “Unfortunately, our lease is at its end, and with the uncertain future of the economy, it did not make sense for us to renew at this time.”

The Des Moines-based owners of Fong’s Pizza brought the location to Cedar Rapids in 2018.

