Ending October on a Mild Note

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Skies clear overnight, making way for sunshine overhead tomorrow. Temperatures follow suit, warming a few more degrees to the upper 50s and low 60s. This weekend looks similar- a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds Sunday and highs in the low to mid 60s. Halloween and early November next week look to warm us up well into the 60s with some in the low 70s by midweek before our next shot at rain.

