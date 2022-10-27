Show You Care
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The owner of a nail salon in Des Moines said she was assaulted by one of her customers on Friday night.

Mau Deng said it happened after the customer refused to pay for her services.

Photos taken after the attack show Deng was left with black and blue eyes. She also has bumps on her head.

When the woman refused to pay, Deng said she locked the door and tried to call the police.

That’s when she said the customer threatened to hit her in the face if she didn’t open the door.

Deng was beaten mostly in the head, but the attack also left a broken shelf and blood on the wall.

Deng said the customer’s son took and broke her phone in the attack, but she was still able to call the police.

Des Moines police say they are working on an arrest.

“If someone is willing to do that, in that type of environment when they are very likely to be known, you know, what are they going to do later? It’s scary,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

For now, Deng is back to work, but she says she remains very shaken up and scared because of the incident. She said she hopes the suspect is caught and punished so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

