Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Kyle Astleford
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

Latest News

Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SCOTUS
Affirmative action challenge heads to SCOTUS