Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Satthoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week.

Board President David Tominsky said Satthoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said He had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.

Tominsky said the search for an interim was rather quick, but they were able to work with educators across the state.

“It’s pretty devastating for the whole board that we would be in a position to need to name an interim, but in this search for an interim, being able to talk to the education community across the state has been amazing,” said Tominsky.

“I’m honored and humbled to be trusted to serve Cedar Rapids Community District, especially after the loss of Noreen Bush,” says Art Sathoff. “I plan to work hard and be supportive of the students and staff during this time of transition.”

Tominsky said the search for a permanent superintendent was still on course. The board hopes to identify a candidate by January. They would start in the summer of 2023.

