Cedar Rapids school district to hold ribbon cutting, open house for Maple Grove elementary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its newest elementary school on Thursday.

Students have been attending Maple Grove, at 1300 38th Street NW, since it opened in August.

However, the district hasn’t held a ribbon cutting and open house yet.

Thursday’s ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

