Cedar Rapids school district to hold ribbon cutting, open house for Maple Grove elementary

Maple Grove students wrap up first week of school in brand new elementary building
Maple Grove students wrap up first week of school in brand new elementary building
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its newest elementary school on Thursday.

Students have been attending Maple Grove, at 1300 38th Street NW, since it opened in August.

However, the district hasn’t held a ribbon cutting and open house yet.

Thursday’s ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

