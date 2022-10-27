Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Emergency personnel say seven people were injured when a train derailed at an amusement park in Missouri.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. Officials say the train crash happened around 6 p.m. and the train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

Silver Dollar City reported six guests and one amusement park employee were injured, and their injuries are minor to moderate.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety were called to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson,...
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson, Missouri.(ky3)

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and...
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
CRSD names interim superintendent
CRCSD names next Superintendent
Cedar Rapids Schools
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent