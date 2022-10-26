“We’re not always holding up our end of the deal,” Iowa offense holding each other accountable

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa offense hasn’t scored a touchdown since October 1st.

A change at quarterback might help, but no matter who is lining up under center, everyone on the Hawkeye offense is holding themselves accountable.

““It’s just sticking together like looking across the other side of the ball (the defense),” said wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. “And being like ‘that’s my brother I got to do what I can to help him help him out.’”

“You see Joe Evans makingthat play you see Campbell getting a pick. Sometimes I just feel bad we’re not scoring,” said center Logan Jones. “They have a lot of pressure on their backs right now and we’re not always holding up our end of the deal.”

Iowa faces a Northwestern team that ranks in the bottom four in the Big Ten in scoring and total defense. But the Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Wildcats in Kinnick Stadium since 2014.

