Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers course to help providers better connect with Spanish-speaking patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care providers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are working to keep patients’ fears from being lost in translation.

For several years, staff have had the option to complete a course on learning Spanish Medical terms. Over the past year, more medical staffers have been interested in the course than ever before.

Dr. Kristina Guyton already had a conversational background in speaking Spanish before she even became a colorectal surgeon at UI.

When she had the opportunity to learn more terms that could help her patients, she knew she had to take it.

“If I can help explain both in English and in Spanish what’s happening, their ability to help treat their disease will improve,” said Dr. Guyton.

She completed the medical Spanish course this past summer. Ever since she has seen how relieved her patients are in knowing they can understand exactly what their medical care options are.

Dr. Jessica Ortiz teaches the course. She says one of her goals for all students is to improve the confidence they provide to their Spanish-speaking patients.

“The focus is teaching medical Spanish terminology,” she told TV-9. “Fear is a common emotion in patients who do not speak English. Having a base knowledge of Spanish medical terminology can eliminate the fear that Spanish speaking patients have.”

The overall goal is to show respect.

“Just trying makes a huge difference for patients, like when you simply say ‘Hola’ or ‘Buenas Dias’.”

The course isn’t a typical class-setting in that it focuses heavily on role-playing Ortiz says that’s the best way these providers can get practice having serious medical conversations in a way a Spanish-speaking patient will understand.

