Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump will bring his Save America Rally to Sioux City on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The event, which will be held at 7 p.m. at Sioux Gateway Airport, 2403 Aviaton Blvd., will open its doors to attendees beginning at 2 p.m.

Those wanting to attend must register. The public may only register one ticket per mobile phone number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Kyle Astleford
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, October 27th, 2022
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
CRSD names interim superintendent
CRCSD names next Superintendent
Cedar Rapids Schools
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent