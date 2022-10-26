Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Sunshine returns today, 50s likely

Plan on a nice one with sunny sky and highs well into the 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday along with highs into the 50s. The wind looks pretty light as well. Tonight through tomorrow, clouds will slowly build as the next system passes to our southwest. No rain is expected here with that system and the sky will clear back out again by Friday. This weekend, conditions continue to look great with highs in the lower 60s. Halloween also looks ideal. As we start November, several days of highs into the 60s look likely with a few 70s also possible. Rain chances may come into play later next week as well. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Noreen Bush.
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and...
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cool and Dry
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, October 25
kcrg wx
Much cooler today, still a few lingering showers southeast