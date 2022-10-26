Seasonable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather problems right through the end of the work week. A storm system moves west and south of the state bringing some clouds into the weather picture for Thursday. No rain is expected in eastern Iowa from this storm. Sunshine returns in full force on Friday as highs climb to the 60s. The 60s are ahead for our Halloweekend with great weather ahead for trick-or-treaters. Have a great night!

