Poll: Majority of Iowans now view Trump unfavorably

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of Iowans now view Donald Trump unfavorably, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 52 percent of Iowans who responded say their views on Trump are very, or mostly, unfavorable. That’s an increase of seven percentage points since a September 2021 poll that found 45 percent of Iowans viewed him unfavorably,

Similarly, the percentage of Iowans who viewed him favorably has dropped to 46 percent since that previous poll, when 53 percent of respondents viewed him favorably.

This latest poll comes amid speculation that Trump may run for president again in 2024. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in the 2020 election, but lost the national election to Democrat Joe Biden.

One respondent who said they were favorable of Trump cited his foreign policies, his handling of the economy and the country’s low unemployment rate while he was in office. Another respondent said that though they support Trump’s economic policies, he disliked Trump’s demeanor and style of governing.

Trump’s favorability among Iowans is split across party lines, with 83 percent of Republicans viewing him favorably, compared to just seven percent of Democrats. Among independents, 57 percent have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to 40 percent who have a favorable view.

The poll is based on telephone interviews of more than 800 Iowans ages 18 and older. It was conducted from Oct. 9-12 by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. See the full results of the poll here.

