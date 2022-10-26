Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Noreen Bush.
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and...
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Joined by administration officials, including Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit...
Biden administration targets fees
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
Dad arrested for DUI after passing out in elementary school pickup line, police say
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer