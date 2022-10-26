Liberty, Xavier, Marion, all punch their ticket to the state volleyball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volleyball powers Liberty, Xavier and Marion all punched their ticket to Xtream Arena for the 2022 state volleyball tournament.

Liberty is looking to win their first ever state championship, took down Prairie at home.

Xavier is looking for their second title in three years, they took down Dallas Center-Grimes.

Marion swept Knoxville on their way to the state tournament. The Wolves’ only state title came in 2008.

