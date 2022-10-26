Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Liberty, Xavier, Marion, all punch their ticket to the state volleyball tournament

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volleyball powers Liberty, Xavier and Marion all punched their ticket to Xtream Arena for the 2022 state volleyball tournament.

Liberty is looking to win their first ever state championship, took down Prairie at home.

Xavier is looking for their second title in three years, they took down Dallas Center-Grimes.

Marion swept Knoxville on their way to the state tournament. The Wolves’ only state title came in 2008.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Noreen Bush.
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

Latest News

“We’re not always holding up our end of the deal,” Iowa offense holding each other accountable
“We’re not always holding up our end of the deal,” Iowa offense holding each other accountable
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance