Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot.

Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls annually. That number increases each year, but what wasn’t increasing was the funding.

“Fire and law enforcement have always been deemed essential, so they get a public funding source,” said Frank. “EMS is not.”

That would all change if voters said: “yes” on November 8th too making ambulance response an essential serve an “essential service” and raising their taxes. Each homeowner would pay an additional $35 for a home valued at $100 thousand.

“I think the top priority will be training, education, getting volunteers for their services so they can be sustainable communities,” she said.

The revenue from this property tax increase would be distributed to the nine ambulance regions within Jones County as well as a portion that goes into Linn and Cedar Counties. However, Frank worries a “no” could mean a delay in response.

“If they have to dissolve or go away, and you live in the southeastern part of the county, you’re going to have to wait a lot longer for an ambulance,” said Frank.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.