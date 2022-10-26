Iowa Workforce Development responds to report of paying deceased individuals and inmates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has responded to a report from State Auditor Rob Sand that says a lack of policies and procedures led IWD to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020.

The errors include overpaying unemployment compensation to people ineligible to receive compensation because they were either incarcerated or dead, along with failures to detect and correct documentation errors.

The overpayments of unemployment compensation included $113,000 to eight prisoners and $124,000 to claimants who were deceased.

Sand’s report recommended corrective actions that would prevent compensation going to people who are ineligible because they are incarcerated or they are using a dead person’s social security number. IWD stated it has already begun implementing policies and procedures to prevent that in the future.

A new statement from Iowa Workforce Development hopes to give context to the way in which the errors occurred:

“Like every state across the country, IWD responded to an unprecedented level of unemployment claims during the pandemic by pulling staff away from other duties to focus on paying needed claims. (For details of this response, please see page 14 of the report (p. 18 of the pdf).) Our focus was on helping Iowans.

Please note that the improper payments of federal money in FY2020 ultimately represented .01 percent of the more than $2.2 billion IWD paid out that year. As the report notes, we already have taken steps to address this situation and since that time have implemented safeguards that have improved IWD’s systems across the board.

Since the auditor first publicly released these results on Nov. 15, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor has accepted IWD’s explanation for the questioned expenses.”

