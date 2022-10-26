Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Nearly 23 percent of Iowans reported binge or heavy drinking.

The report defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women, and 15 or more for men.

Binge-drinking is defined as four to five drinks or more on one occasion in the last 30 days.

The report also shows 60 percent said they are drinking more since the pandemic, and 45 percent cited stress as a reason.

Amy Oehlert, a mental health therapist at UnityPoint, said alcoholism is the number one illness she treats.

“I have heard a lot of people comment that the pandemic increased their use of alcohol,” Oehlert said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say that since they were working from home, it was easier to drink from home, drink during the day.”

She said people should reach out for help if drinking is affecting their work or relationships. There are multiple treatment resources across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Noreen Bush.
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and...
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

With Halloween less than a week away, KCRG-TV9 is celebrating by decorating pumpkins on...
KCRG-TV9 gets in the Halloween spirit on National Pumpkin Day
Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking.
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake
When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake