Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”

That shooting left one man dead.

All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily on them, and they want help putting a stop to it.

Since opening December 31, 2021, Iowa City Police have received 173 calls for service for that address. The owners say that’s because they are proactive about safety.

Katrell Sykes, another co-owner, said, “Most of the 911 calls come from us. Like, we call the police literally almost every time we open.”

James Miller, the third co-owner, also emphasized the focus on safety. “When you come in, we got metal detectors, you got—you get patted down.” He added, “People be irritated with us a little bit. Like, damn, why are you, you know, doing all this? Well, we want to keep you safe.”

The owners also said there’s only so much they can do.

Miller said, “Now, we don’t own the parking lot. So, guess what we can’t say? ‘Hey, get out the parking lot!’” To the side of the business—”It’s a whole alley we can’t govern.”

Two neighbors who live within steps of the building both used the same word to describe the area outside of H-Bar on the nights they are open: chaotic.

Kayla Lapage said, “I shouldn’t have to, like, walk outside and risk my life.”

The owners said the bar is an important part of the local black community.

“We are the only African American-based club within the general area,” said David Sykes.

They actively want even more police participation in keeping the area safe.

“Iowa City police, if you see people in the alley loitering, harass them! Go see what’s going on,” said Miller.

Finally, the owners said everyone’s safety depends on the people who make up the crowds.

“The community is who we need the most help from. That’s the issue, the issue that’s coming from the community. It’s sad to say that we have to protect ourself from ourself,” said Katrell Sykes.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is ongoing. There have been no arrests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.