Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student

Independence, Iowa School District Logo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics.

The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against Principal Kathryn Reidy for an incident on Jan. 18.

The mother told the Gazette, Reidy placed her child in a seclusion room for 12 minutes for laying on the floor and refusing to follow orders, despite the fact that that type of punishment is supposed to be a drastic measure used for students who are being violent.

In response to the incident, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners ordered Reidy to complete 15 in-person sessions of “Ethics for Educators,” or “Ethical Educators,” and a course on seclusion and restraint requirements for educators.

Failing to complete the ethics sessions and restraint course will result in suspension of her license until completed.

