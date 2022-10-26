Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can.

Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007.

It includes live actors, animatronics, and everything in between. Fluffy said it only takes seven days to set up the whole attraction.

Last year, they had more than 1,700 people through the haunted house. And the best part might be the price: it’s free!

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot of money and I loved the haunted houses in the neighborhood around here. And it was like a huge treat to be able to go to a haunted house and unfortunately didn’t get to go every year. So, I wanted to give this to the neighborhood, to the community to the city as a way to experience what I always wanted to do growing up and do it for free,” said Maiers.

Fluffy also says her dad was a big inspiration for the haunted house. She said her favorite part is hearing everyone scream.

If you want a good scare on Halloween night, the haunted house opens at 4:30 and goes until 8:30 at 5315 Pine Grove Drive Northeast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.