Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, bring a bucket for candy as it takes off at 2 p.m.
Davenport Halloween Parade
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities.

Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed.

Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details about this year’s Halloween Parade set to take off at 2 p.m. from 2nd and Pershing Streets on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Spectators are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and bring a bucket for candy. Residents and visitors are also encouraged to review the road closure and parking map before heading downtown. Several downtown streets will be closed early in preparation for the parade.

Davenport’s city-wide trick-or-treating hours are set for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/programs_events/halloween_davenport or call 563-888-2066.

