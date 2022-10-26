Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out.

The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.

Nine Hawkeye duels will be televised in 2022-2023.

