Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season

University of Iowa Wrestling
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out.

The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.

Nine Hawkeye duels will be televised in 2022-2023.

