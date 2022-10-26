Show You Care
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

Kyle Astleford
Kyle Astleford(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022.

On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the child underwent several tests while awaiting transfer to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (UIHC). Those tests found skull fracture, clavicular fracture, multiple rib fractures, bleeding of the brain, multiple abrasions, and retinal hemorrhaging in all layers of both eyes.

The testing found the injuries consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse.

Following an interview with the child’s father, Kyle Thomas Astleford, police determined that on at least three occasions Astleford physically abused the child. Astleford reportedly admitted to police he believes his actions caused the child’s injuries and hospitalization.

Astleford was arrested for Child Endangerment.

The child is currently in the intensive care unit at UIHC on life-support.

