Workshop aims to connect aspiring home buyers & current homeowners to resources amid inflated market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Buying a home can be intimidating, especially in the current market. The Iowa Association of Realtors reports September home prices were up 13.5% with the median sales price being $225,000. That’s up from around $198,000 the same time last year.

Several area organizations are coming together to put on a housing workshop. They say there are resources available to help with everything from down payments, to closing costs. And there is even help available for current homeowners who need to make repairs.

Denise Fuller is the Manager of Financial Counseling at Horizons. She’s heard several concerns from aspiring home buyers in the current market.

“You know what’s going to happen to the market? You know is it going to settle down, should I wait a little while? You know are the prices going to come down? What’s going to happen to the interest rates,” Fuller explained.

As part of a HUD approved housing counseling agency, she can help people find grants and other assistance to make their dream of homeownership become reality.

Horizons - A Family Service Alliance is one of four nonprofits in Cedar Rapids coming together for the workshop on November 5th. Others include Iowa Legal Aid, Neighborhood Finance Corporation, and Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity.

”We just want to be sure that anybody that was thinking about homeownership knew all the different opportunities, resources and grants were out there to maybe help them in that process,” said Kelly Murphy, Program Manager at Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity.

And they’ll share resources for current homeowners too.

”There’s assistance for if you need to do some of those repairs. And right now after derecho we still have a lot in our community that are dealing with those repairs,” Fuller said.

The hope is to help those in attendance achieve their goal, whether that’s maintaining their home, or purchasing one and enjoying the benefits that come with ownership.

”It provides such a stability for them moving forward. They don’t have to worry about moving, they don’t have to worry about rent increases and that sort of thing,” Murphy said.

The workshop is Saturday November 5th, but those wanting to participate do need to register by the 28th of October. There is a $10 registration fee which includes the cost of lunch.

The Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association helped put the event together and they will be refunding registration fees with proof of an Oak Hill Jackson address. You do not need to live in that neighborhood to attend.

