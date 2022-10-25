Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines

An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.(Audrey McAvoy | AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY MCAVOY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.

The military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one starting Tuesday.

Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12 hours.

The fuel has been sitting in the pipes since the military suspended use of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility last year after it leaked petroleum into a drinking water well serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
Dubuque Mayor gives State of the City address
His trial is set for December 6th, 2022.
Trial set for former Clarksville officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor; pleads not guilty
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels