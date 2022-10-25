Show You Care
Trial set for former Clarksville officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor; pleads not guilty

His trial is set for December 6th, 2022.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial date is set for the former Clarksville police officer charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In March 2022, a minor reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, that a former Clarksville police officer, 34-year-old Mike Tobin, showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said those images and videos, which included nude images of minors, were evidence in a pending criminal case.

Tobin was relieved of his duties as an officer on March 5th, 2022.

He has entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is set for December 6th, 2022.

