Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: KMAX/KOVR via CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years.

Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years.

The then-15-year-old went missing June 9, 2020, from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police couldn’t find him. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento at the time.

Almost two years later, on March 11, Ramirez returned home. He is now 17 years old.

Police have not provided details on his disappearance or return.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says Olivares has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

Latest News

Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The project, conceived by Belgian nonprofit APOPO, trains the rats to help first responders...
Rescue rats trained to search for disaster survivors
Some rats have been trained for other emergency situations, like sniffing out landmines and...
Rescue rats being trained to search for disaster survivors (no sound)
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022